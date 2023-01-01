One person dead after apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire off E Fountain Blvd early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 2:15 a.m. at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. At the time, CSFD said the call was for a fully-involved structure.

The fire resulted in a fatality and the investigation into the cause of the fire and the death is underway.

CSFD said they will be investigating the cause and origin of the fire and the Colorado Springs Police Department will be investigating the fatality.

This is the second fatal fire in the city in 3 days, CSFD reminded everyone to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.