North Korea opens New Year with missile launch

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. military says North Korea has conducted a ballistic missile launch. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command says in a statement the launch on Sunday the launch highlights “the destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s unlawful weapons programs. It came a day after North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the country’s eastern waters. North Korean conducted an unprecedented number of weapons tests in 2022. South Korean media say North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward North Korea’s eastern waters on Sunday morning. Media reports say the missile travelled about 400 kilometers (250 miles) before it fell into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The reports cited South Korea’s military as detecting that launch.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.