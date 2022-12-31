Georgia Bulldogs defeat Ohio State Buckeyes to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday.

They will face the TCU Horned Frogs Monday, January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the Championship game.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.