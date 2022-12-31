Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:03 PM

Georgia Bulldogs defeat Ohio State Buckeyes to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday.

They will face the TCU Horned Frogs Monday, January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the Championship game.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content