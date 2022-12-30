Pedestrian cited after traffic crash involving pick-up truck in South Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pedestrian was cited after a pick-up truck hit them in the middle of an intersection in South Colorado Springs. According to police, the pedestrian may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

Thursday, Colorado Springs Police Department and Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road, just after 6 p.m.

Once police and fire agencies got to the scene, police said a vehicle and a man were down in the southbound lanes of Highway 115. Both directions of southbound Highway 115 were closed for about an hour following the crash.

During the investigation, police determined the pedestrian was standing in the southbound lanes of Highway 115 during a green traffic light, just south of the intersection. Police said the pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Highway 115 when it hit the pedestrian in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck reported no injuries.

Police said they believe the pedestrian was under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol is not suspected in the crash.