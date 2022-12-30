Judge: Gun-waving lawyer shouldn’t get guns or money back

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that the St. Louis lawyer who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters in 2020 should not get back the weapons he and his wife surrendered or the fines they paid when they pleaded guilty last year. Mark McCloskey sued last year to have the guns and money returned after Gov. Mike Parson pardoned him and his wife, Patricia McCloskey. Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty on Wednesday ruled the pardon has no bearing on the plea agreement and the McCloskeys have to follow through on their end of the bargain. Mark McCloskey says he plans to appeal.

