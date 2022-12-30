BSO: Search on for shoplifter locked in Lauderdale Lakes store

By WFOR Staff

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Florida (WFOR) — Surveillance video shows a man police said was shoplifting, running to the front door of a business, dropping clothes and kicking the front door of a Lauderdale Lakes store after realizing the door had been locked.

It took place Wednesday, December 7, at 8:15 p.m., after police said a man walked into the Rainbow apparel store in the 3000 block of North State Road 7.

In the video, the suspect is seen running to the front door of the store with merchandise in hand and attempting to flee, however, his attempt is foiled by a locked front door.

Eventually, the man realizes the door can be unlocked manually, then goes back for the clothing and flees the store.

Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery investigators are now sharing the video hoping to catch up to their suspect.

Before he left, he pushed one of the employees to the ground, then picked up the clothing and fled in a red truck that was waiting outside, according to BSO.

Authorities say he got away with nearly $200 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. Armando Enrique at (954) 321-4233 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.

