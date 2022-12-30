Acts of kindness travel far at Sacramento International Airport

By Marlee Ginter

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Stuck and stressed travelers are getting some welcome relief. Random acts of kindness are flying high at the Sacramento International Airport even if flights aren’t.

Keith McIntyre is now getting ready for his fifth night on an airport bench. He spent Christmas talking with family over the phone.

“I got to talk to them on the cellphone, Facetime or whatever you want to call it. But the worst part was not being able to be with them and that hurt,” he said.

But that hurt is now turning into healing. Over the last few days, Keith has seen more acts of kindness than most see in a lifetime.

“A mother and daughter came in and gave me a blanket and pillow and a couple bags of snacks. This fleece blanket a guy from fleet services who bought this stuff,” he said.

A guitar echoed through the baggage claim area, and it was more than music to the ears. Local singer-songwriter Sarah Reiwitch hopes her music provided calming sounds to the soul when the hustle and bustle of holiday travel can be a bit much.

“Even though they may feel alone stuck in the airport away from family, they’re not alone. But human kindness, compassion, empathy, we are all human, we are people and there’s love to go around,” said Reiwitch.

Chef Michael Durica found a way to people’s hearts through their stomachs. The airport brought in Drewski’s Hot Rod food trucks this week. Chefs handed out close to 1,000 full meals to travelers and workers for free over the last two days.

“It’s what we all should do really. Globally, it’s what we should be doing,” Durica said.

After all, staying in tune with your neighbor through a single act of kindness can go a long way.

“It’s just overwhelming to know that there are still people in the world willing to do that instead of watching out for themselves and not caring about anyone else,” McIntyre said.

Drewski’s will be back at the airport Thursday morning providing meals for free to travelers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.