READ: House January 6 committee releases more transcripts, including Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House January 6 committee released Thursday a new batch of 19 transcripts, including key interviews from members of former President Donald Trump’s family and staff.

The newly-released transcripts include testimony from Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Stephanie Grisham, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Doug Mastriano.

Read their transcripts below.

Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. was a high-profile surrogate for the Trump campaign and was among the most prominent supporters of his father to push a false narrative about the election results in the period between the 2020 election and January 6, 2021. Trump Jr. was with the former president backstage outside the White House before his speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse.

CNN reported in May that he met with the select committee.

Read the transcript of his May 3 interview here.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.’s fiancee and a former member of the Trump presidential campaign, met with the committee in April.

She is a key witness to the events leading up to the insurrection on January 6. Guilfoyle was with Trump that morning and was backstage with the former president and other members of the family during the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse. She was also one of the guest speakers at the rally.

Read the transcript of her April 18 interview here.

Stephanie Grisham

The committee released a transcript of Grisham’s interview from May.

Grisham, a former White House press secretary and chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump, told reporters in January, when she previously met with the committee, that she “cooperated fully.”

Her meeting with the committee came after she had a phone call with committee member Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland during which Raskin encouraged her to meet with the panel. A source then told CNN that Grisham and Raskin had an in-depth phone call about her knowledge of events behind-the-scenes at the White House on January 6.

Read the transcript from her May 18 interview here.

Alyssa Farah Griffin

Transcripts released last week revealed that Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, turned to Griffin, a former White House aide, for advice when the feeling that she was hiding information from the committee kept gnawing at her, according to Hutchinson’s testimony.

Hutchinson further testified that she asked Griffin, now a CNN political analyst, to act as a backchannel to the committee so they could call her back in and know what questions to ask — without telling her lawyer.

Griffin resigned from her role as White House communications director in December 2020, one month after the election.

Read the transcript from her April 15 interview here.

Doug Mastriano

Trump ally Mastriano, who pushed the former president’s election lies, met with the committee in August. He was the GOP gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania at the time.

He had previously handed over some documents to the panel in response to a subpoena he received in March, his attorney told CNN. He was also interviewed by the FBI last year about the planning around the January 6 rally and the breach of the US Capitol, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, after photos emerged of him on Capitol grounds that day.

Read the transcript from his August 9 interview here.

