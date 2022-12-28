Two charged with trafficking, other drug related crimes, after fleeing deputies

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Rutherford County authorities say two people are facing multiple charges after fleeing police, crashing and being caught with drugs and paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, a deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation in the Rock Road area of the Union Mills Community.

The driver failed to stop and led deputies on a pursuit.

Authorities say during the pursuit the vehicle ran off the road and crashed on Hudlow Road at Round Hill Baptist Church.

The driver, identified as Alexandria Kennedy, 30, of Rutherfordton, was transported to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, Curtis Worley, 27, of Union Mills, refused medical treatment.

During the investigation, deputies located methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone and paraphernalia.

After the driver arrived at the hospital, before deputies were able to secure charges, she fled on foot. Kennedy was again apprehended with the assistance of the Rutherfordton Police Department.

Kennedy was taken into custody, provided medical treatment and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, flee to elude arrest W/MV, maintaining a vehicle CS, simple possess sch VI CS, simple possess sch II CS, driving while license revoked, operate vehicle with no insurance, fictitious registration plate, reckless driving to endanger and driving left of center.

Kennedy was given a $110,000 secured bond.

Worley was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, PWIMSD marijuana, possession paraphernalia and simple possession sch II.

Curtis Worley was given a $85,000 secured bond.

