Kosovo Serb whose arrest caused crisis released from jail

JARINJE, Kosovo-Serbia Border (AP) — The lawyer for a former Kosovo Serb policeman has been ordered released from prison and placed under house arrest. The arrest of Dejan Pantic on Dec. 10 has triggered protests by Kosovo Serbs who erected multiple roadblocks in the north of the country. He was detained for allegedly assaulting a Kosovo police officer during a protest. Pantic’s lawyer told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a higher Kosovo court replaced his client’s detention with house arrest. Kosovo’s prime minister, Albin Kurti criticized the court’s decision to release Pantic to house arrest.

By RADUL RADOVANOVIC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

