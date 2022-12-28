Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Longtime Kansas newspaper publisher and former Pulitzer Prize Board Chair Edward Seaton has died at 79. His son Ned told The Manhattan Mercury that Edward Seaton died Monday night of natural causes at his home in the northeastern Kansas community. Edward Seaton was chairman of Seaton Publications at the time of his death. He served nine years on the Pulitzer Prize Board and was an advocate of international press freedom, particularly in Latin America. He was president of the Inter American Press Association and of the American Society of Newspaper Editors. He became The Mercury’s publisher in 1969 and its editor-in-chief in 1981. His son Ned later became publisher.

