On the lookout: Fountain bank robber, theft in Pueblo West

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Surveillance cameras can go a long way in helping to identify crime suspects but they are limited in what they can show.

That's why good investigators often develop a talent for seeking out the smaller details in a surveillance clip.

Here's your chance to try for yourself and help us identify two suspects from crimes in southern Colorado in this week's 'On the lookout.'

Fountain police say the man seen above walked into the U.S. Bank in the Safeway on Mesa Ridge Pkwy. on the afternoon of Wed., Dec. 21. His face was hidden by a hoodie and mask.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the man ran away. If you recognize him, contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP.

The man pictured above is accused of stealing from the Ace Hardware in Pueblo West.

The man has black hair and a black goatee.

Pueblo County detectives said he left the store in a Nissan sedan. The vehicle did not have plates but did have a large black decal on the hood.

If you recognized the suspect or his vehicle, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP.