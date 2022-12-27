Lufthansa flight lands at Chicago O’Hare after laptop fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Lufthansa says a flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unscheduled landing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after a passenger’s laptop caught fire. The airline says Monday night’s landing at O’Hare was a precautionary step after an overheated laptop caused a small fire in the passenger cabin. WLS-TV reports the fire was out by the time the plane made a safe landing. None of the passengers were injured, but Lufthansa said in a statement that two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation. The airline said its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.