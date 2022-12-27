Lufthansa flight lands at Chicago O’Hare after laptop fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Lufthansa says a flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unscheduled landing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after a passenger’s laptop caught fire. The airline says Monday night’s landing at O’Hare was a precautionary step after an overheated laptop caused a small fire in the passenger cabin. WLS-TV reports the fire was out by the time the plane made a safe landing. None of the passengers were injured, but Lufthansa said in a statement that two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation. The airline said its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations.