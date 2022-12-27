Dog gets stuck in freezing pool after getting loose on Christmas Eve in North Carolina

By Stephanie Moore

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A dog had to be rescued in North Carolina after getting loose and jumping into a neighbor’s freezing pool.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said on Christmas Eve, when temperatures were well below freezing, a German Shepherd named NASA got loose and jumped into the neighboring home’s pool.

The pup was in the cold water for between 10 and 15 minutes.

Deputies said the homeowner put himself at risk to rescue the dog from the water. The dog was initially aggressive, growling at the homeowner.

When two deputies got to the home, they were able to help get the dog under control.

The dog was in shock and on the verge of hypothermia but was able to be warmed up.

After they got him warmed up, he was calm, happy and well-behaved.

The dog was returned to its owner and taken inside their warm home, just in time for Christmas!

