Broncos name Jerry Rosburg as interim head coach after parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett

By Aimee Lewis and David Close, CNN

The Denver Broncos have named Jerry Rosburg as interim head coach, it was announced on Monday, after Nathaniel Hackett was relieved of his duties.

Hackett, in his first season as a head coach in the NFL, was fired a day after the struggling Broncos were crushed 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. The Broncos had a 4-11 record under him.

In a statement, owner Greg Penner said: “On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos. We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel’s efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Penner said the change was made “out of respect for everyone involved” and that the search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

“We recognize and appreciate this organization’s championship history, and we understand we have not met that standard. Our fans deserve much better, and I can’t say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for our team,” Penner continued.

“Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise’s winning tradition.”

In the meantime, Rosburg will take charge. The 67-year-old was hired by the Broncos as Senior Assistant in September.

He has a 40-year coaching experience, spending 11 years with the Ravens as Special Teams Coordinator/Associate Head Coach before joining the Broncos.

