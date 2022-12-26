Japan PM sacks 4th minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials. Kenya Akiba, minister in charge of reconstruction of Fukushima and other disaster-hit areas, faced allegations of mishandling political and election funds and of having murky ties to the Unification Church. He says he hasn’t broken any laws. Akiba’s dismissal was seen as Kishida’s attempt to remove an administration’s soft spot that could stall upcoming parliamentary work on a key budget bill, including hefty defense spending aimed at bolstering Japan’s strike capability. The Unification Church’s cozy political ties have raised controversy involving a number of lawmakers.

