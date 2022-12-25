Skip to Content
News
By ,
New
Published 12:12 PM

Homicide at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton Sunday morning

KUSA

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to 9News, two people died Sunday morning after a shooting took place at the Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall at 951 Milky Way in Thornton.

Thornton police are investigating this as a homicide. Adams County Sheriff's Office and Thornton Fire Department were also on scene to assist. The Adams County Sheriff's Department's Hazardous Materials Unit was also on the scene.

The initial report detailed a suspect shooting into a crowd and throwing pipe bombs at the facility.

9News confirms that there is currently no active threat to the public.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Natasha Lynn

Natasha is a reporter for Good Morning Colorado during the week and on weekends.

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content