Homicide at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton Sunday morning

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to 9News, two people died Sunday morning after a shooting took place at the Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall at 951 Milky Way in Thornton.

Thornton police are investigating this as a homicide. Adams County Sheriff's Office and Thornton Fire Department were also on scene to assist. The Adams County Sheriff's Department's Hazardous Materials Unit was also on the scene.

The initial report detailed a suspect shooting into a crowd and throwing pipe bombs at the facility.

9News confirms that there is currently no active threat to the public.