Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 7:23 PM

Married couple dead in apparent murder-suicide outside their former Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation, police say

<i></i><br/>Law enforcement officials are investigating a homicide at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Colorado where two adults were found dead

Law enforcement officials are investigating a homicide at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Colorado where two adults were found dead

By Hannah Sarisohn and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said.

Police in Thornton responded to a call of fire at the congregation where they were told an adult female was shot and killed by an adult male who then turned the gun himself, according to a statement from police.

The individuals were married and former members of the congregation, police said.

“The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined,” Thornton police said in a tweet.

“A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the Hazardous Materials Unit.”

There is no known threat to the community at this time, police said.

No motive or further information is being released at this time.

Thornton is located about 10 miles north of Denver.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content