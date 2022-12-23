Police investigate shots fired report, find two men dead in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating after finding two men dead on the north side of town.

Thursday, officers were dispatched to a business for reported shots fired in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St., just before 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, police said officers found two men dead in the area.

Investigators have yet to release the cause of death. This is considered a suspicious death investigation.