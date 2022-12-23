Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The National Weather Service says its warning map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.” More than 3,100 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday and more than 350,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and JILL BLEED Associated Press

