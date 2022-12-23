FBI busts alleged human traffickers in Fort Worth, rescuing 21

By Alex Keller

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — An FBI raid at a Fort Worth home on Thursday morning ended with agents rescuing nearly two dozen victims of suspected human trafficking and arresting two of their alleged captors.

Domingo Garcia, the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), said in a statement that the FBI raided the house in the early morning hours of Dec. 23 and found 21 Honduran refugees who were allegedly being held captive.

Fort Worth police arrested Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. Both men have been charged with Smuggling of Persons.

Garcia added that the individuals had been “stripped naked, unfed, cold, and scared, and held hostage” by “coyotes”—a term referring to smugglers who traffic humans across the U.S.-Mexico border. Officials said that they had not eaten for days.

The group of rescued refugees included a pregnant woman and a three-year-old toddler who was still breastfeeding. However, the toddler’s mother was unable to feed her child because she could not produce any milk due to the lack of food.

LULAC said that the individuals have been granted temporary immunity from deportation under the provisions of a special visa that protects victims of alleged crimes. After their rescue, they were released to LULAC, which provided them with shelter, clothes, and food.

Hilda Duarte, LULAC’s national chaplain said, “When I got the call at 1:45 a.m., my heart raced, and I went into action mode.”

She is now leading the effort to assist the rescued individuals. She says that her organization is providing them with medical help, getting essential items, and connecting them with family members in the U.S.

The operation was a joint effort that involved agencies including the FBI and Fort Worth Police Department.

An FBI spokesperson was able to confirm that agents were at the home and that the two arrests were made by Fort Worth police.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

