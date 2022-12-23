Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response

Congress has passed changes to the arcane law that controls how it ratifies the winner of a presidential election. The legislation is an effort to close loopholes that Donald Trump and his allies tried to exploit so he could remain president after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. The new provisions clarify that the vice president has only a ceremonial role in the process and can’t try to block a new president, as Trump unsuccessfully urged his vice president, Mike Pence, to do on Jan, 6, 2021. The legislation also makes it harder to object to confirming the results of a presidential election and clarifies how electors are named.

