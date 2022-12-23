Comfort Dental hosts annual Customer Care Day ahead of the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO )-- Friday morning, Thomas Tucker visited the dentist. However, this wasn't just any appointment, Tucker was one of the dozens of patients who received free dental care courtesy of Comfort Dental.

"I have some pain in the back of my mouth and in my tooth, and I think it’s my wisdom tooth," said Tucker.

He stopped in at Comfort Dental after finding out he could get it fixed at no cost. Comfort Dental's across the country hosted the company's 37th annual Care Day.

Hundreds of people in Southern Colorado will now head into the holiday season with no dental aches and pains.

"It helps a lot. A lot of people go through a lot with insurance and certain places not taking it, other places taking it, being too far, they’re like like 6 minutes away from my house so this is really helpful," said Tucker.

Every patient gets a free cleaning, extraction, or filling. Comfort Dental on North Academy said they usually see 100 patients on Care Day.

Nationwide, the dental company helps around 4,000 during the giving event each year.

Officials with Comfort Dental told KRDO this event allows them to give back to their community while reminding people of the importance of dental hygiene.

The event began at 7:30 a.m. and ran through noon Friday.

For more information on the Care Day, click here.