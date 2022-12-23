Colorado Springs family loses home in fire days before Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An entire Colorado Springs family was displaced days before Christmas after a fire broke out at their home.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 5200 block of Coneflower Ln. At the scene, crews reported fire coming from the back of the home.

CSFD

After managing to get the fire under control, CSFD reported there was heavy damage to the main level of the house.

A family of three and two dogs were displaced due to the damage. Additionally, the fire department said the family's cat went missing following the fire.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental. CSFD said combustible materials were too close to a heating source.

CSFD

The department reminded people that, especially during cold days, to make sure there's proper clearance between materials that can burn and heaters.

Between 2014 and 2018, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) found fire departments responded to an estimated 48,530 house fires caused by heating equipment.

According to Cheers Liquor Mart, the house belonged to one of the employees and is a total loss. Cheers told KRDO the cat, named Loki, escaped from the fire but wasn't found once it was put out. Loki is described as a male, neutered, 15 lbs., with white fur and grayish patches. The employer said Loki is chipped but wasn't wearing a collar at the time of the fire.

Cheers Liquor Mart

Anyone with information on Loki's whereabouts is asked to please call Cheers at 719-574-2244 and ask for Jack, Kim, Kyle, or Kendra.

For more tips on staying safe while staying warm through home heating, click here.