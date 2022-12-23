Bus crash in Romania leaves 1 dead, more than 20 injured

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A bus carrying 47 Greek passengers has crashed into a height restriction barrier in Romania’s capital, leaving one person dead and injuring more than 20. The incident occurred in central Bucharest at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, authorities said. Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations, told reporters that 22 of the passengers were transported to local hospitals, and one remains in critical condition. Romania’s health ministry said in a statement that some of the passengers were trapped inside the bus and that 10 ambulance crews were sent to the scene to provide emergency medical assistance.

