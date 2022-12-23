Brazil’s Lula promises no deforestation but challenges loom

XAPURI, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s incoming president has promised to eliminate all deforestation by 2030, which would be a complete change of course for Brazil compared to the last four years. President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva takes office January 1. But the parts of Amazon region, with its legacy of rubber tappers, have turned against his Workers’ Party and its vision of a sustainable economy. Many prefer to cut forest and run cattle. Many regions also became supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who favored economic development over preservation. In the western state of Acre, traditional rubber tappers in many cases have turned to other activities, an indicator of the enormity of the challenge facing Lula.

