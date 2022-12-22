Venezuela opposition weighs overhauling ‘interim government’

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A group of opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is looking to strip Juan Guaidó of his authority as the internationally recognized head of the country’s so-called interim government. Three of the four major opposition parties are expected to vote Thursday on the proposal to replace Guaidó with a horizontal style of leadership by committee. The change takes place as presidential elections in 2024 are looming and Maduro’s opponents seek new ways to connect with frustrated Venezuelans.

By CAMILLE RODRIGUEZ MONTILLA and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

