Teacher provided 13-year-old student with vodka, THC drops for over 2 years: Police

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) — A fifth-grade teacher in Mercer County, New Jersey is facing charges for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.

Jennifer Debiec, 39, of Bordentown, is a teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton Township.

Police say Debiec provided a 13-year-old student with vodka, vape pens and THC drops for approximately two and a half years.

The boy’s mother alerted police after discovering text messages on his cell phone.

Debiec was arrested Tuesday.

Hamilton Township School District plans to terminate Debiec’s employment.

Dr. Scott Rocco, HTSD Superintendent of Schools, released the following statement:

“The school district was made aware of a police investigation of a teacher employed by the school district. As a result of the information gathered, the school district took immediate action to suspend the individual and issued a termination of employment notice in accordance with the employee’s contract.

Our district fully cooperated, and will continue to do so as long as needed, with the Hamilton Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office to assist them with their investigation.

The alleged incident is so far removed from the expectations we have for professional and personal conduct of an employee. And they go against our primary responsibility of providing our students with a safe environment. We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students.

All employees go through a background check which includes fingerprinting through the state, instructional certification through the state, interviews, reference checks, and professional development on professional expectations. It is imperative that our community contact a school employee or district administrator when they recognize or believe there is a problem or they have a concern.”

