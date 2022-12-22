Sex-abuse video victimizes child long after abuser is gone

A video of a man raping his nine-year-old daughter triggered a global search for the little girl in 2016. Months later, her father was arrested and the child was rescued from the abuse. Yet the nine-minute video lives on, downloaded and uploaded by child pornographers across globe as police, prosecutors, and internet companies chase behind in a futile effort to remove the images. The ongoing victimization of the child could have been avoided. Six years before the video surfaced, the father, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, confessed to his bishop that he abused his daughter.

By MICHAEL REZENDES and HELEN WIEFFERING Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.