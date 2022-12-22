Rescued Santa Cruz mountain lion recovering at Oakland Zoo

By Torstein Rehn

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — A Santa Cruz mountain lion cub was rescued on Monday before being sent to the Oakland Zoo to recover.

According to the zoo, a Santa Cruz woman reported the cub to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife a few days ago.

After CDFW determined that the cubs’ mom was not returning, they sent her to the Oakland Zoo.

The zoo named the cub Holly in honor of the holidays and estimated that she is 3-4 months old and in critical condition.

Holly’s bloodwork improved on Wednesday, and her condition improved slightly overnight. The cub was orphaned in near-freezing temperatures and is still considered hypothermic.

The Oakland Zoo reported that Holly was the 22nd mountain lion that they had rescued.

