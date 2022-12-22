Principal surprises teachers with holiday tunes

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Teachers at Western Hills Elementary in West Des Moines were surprised with some holiday-themed carpool karaoke on Wednesday.

Western Hills Elementary Principal Jenna Pressley wanted to do something special for her staff this holiday season.

Pressley decked out her van in Christmas lights. The teachers were handed a microphone, and she told them to meet her out in front of the school.

“I have the automatic van doors, so I’d open them up and crank the tunes up and basically make a fool out of myself and start singing right away and then I was like, ‘Come on in, it’s carpool karaoke!'”

The staff members enjoyed a melodious ride to a gas station where the coffee and hot cocoa were on the house.

Forty staff members belted out timely Christmas tunes today with Pressley, who told KCCI it was her most joyful day as a principal.

“These humans just do so many things for our little humans, so when they present the best version of themselves, that goes through their kids,” Pressley said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.