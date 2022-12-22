Parents are paying the Grinch to steal their kids Christmas presents

By LAURA HAEFELI

YUBA CITY, California (KOVR) — The Grinch is a Christmas favorite around the holidays but not many children expected to see the character in person — until now. Families in Yuba City are getting a green surprise just days before Santa arrives.

The Grinch calls the mountains of Whoville home but is making appearances in Yuba City leading up to Christmas.

“They’ll have boxes near the door labeled by the tree. I’ll come in, look around, act a little silly,” said Vanessa Oliver.

She’s a Yuba City daycare owner who is spending the holiday break in costume offering her services as the Grinch to her Facebook friends for a little extra holiday cheer and some cash.

“It was mostly about the kids. I knew they’d enjoy and the parents would enjoy it also. It’s a quick pop-up. I’ll enter and exit. I’ll take pictures with them. I’ll take group pictures,” Oliver said.

Her first stop was a home full of Grinch fanatics.

“I messaged her right away. She said ‘Yes.’ She came out and did her thing and it was great. She opens the door, does a drop roll, she stands up, walks around, looks at the tree, looks and grabs the gifts and she was out of here,” Yuba City resident Amy Stotts said.

Despite the initial scare, the kids quickly learned the Grinch wasn’t stealing Christmas after all

“I think once it was all said and done they realized it wasn’t real and it was all for fun,” said Stotts.

Oliver said her Facebook inbox is full of requests, some from as far away as Chico.

