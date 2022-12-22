Double homicide and structure fire under investigation in Fremont county

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3800 Block of CR 4 near Howard Colorado.

While conducting a neighborhood search, a deputy noticed a neighbor had their door open.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's office, they thought it was unusual for a door to be open when it was so cold out. When the deputy approached the door, they saw what appeared to be a person down on the floor with obvious injuries. The Deputy entered the residence to render aid but determined that individual to be deceased.

Deputies searched the house and came upon a second body, also with signs of trauma.

Both incidents are currently under investigation and deputies are working to determine if they're connected or not.

"We're looking at these currently as two separate crime scenes. So we're going to work on the one that's a priority for us first, which is the homicide scene. Once that is clear, then those CBI agents will assist us in working on the second crime scene," said Allen Copper, Fremont County Sheriff.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's office, there does not appear to be any danger to the community.