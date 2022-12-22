Dauphin County CASA holds candlelight vigil for abused children

By WGAL Staff

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — On Winter Solstice, Dauphin County Court Appointed Special Advocates held a candlelight observance to honor local abused foster children and to encourage donations to their “Giving Tree” fundraiser, which supports volunteer court advocacy for at-risk children.

The event featured Corey Dupree, a Harrisburg-area youth mentor and motivational speaker, a musical performance by The Catherine Hall seventh and eighth-grade Select Choir from the Milton Hershey School and remarks by Allison Hastings of Dauphin County Bar Association’s Family Law Section and CASA leadership.

“On this Winter Solstice, the Giving Tree illuminates CASA’s mission to guide foster children through the court system more effectively and secure a permanent home and a positive path forward for each of them,” said Corey L. Korinda, executive director of Dauphin County Court Appointed Special Advocates.

The award-winning Giving Tree campaign is CASA’s major annual fundraiser.

The proceeds of the month-long event allow CASA to recruit, train and supervise volunteer special advocates to represent the best interests of abused and neglected foster children.

More than 300 Dauphin County children are currently in the court dependency system.

Mid Penn Bank is the Gold Star Tree-Topper Sponsor of the Giving Tree.

