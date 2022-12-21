WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators have concluded the United States violated its rules in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China.” The move was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019-2020. A WTO dispute panel dismissed the assertion that U.S. “essential security interests” allowed for such labeling. The United States Trade Representative’s office indicated it would ignore the ruling. Hong Kong’s commerce minister, Algernon Yau, said he had written to the USTR asking that the requirement be dropped. He said it causes “unnecessary concern” for manufacturers.

