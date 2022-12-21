‘The Parking Elf’ returns to duty in downtown Colorado Springs through Christmas Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you visit Downtown Colorado Springs the week leading up to Christmas around Tejon St. you may spot the parking elf. One small business owner in town dresses up every year and plugs parking meters for people downtown. For eight years, the owner of Poor Richard's Bookstore has been covering people's parking.

"Sometimes they're a little surprised," 'The Parking Elf' Richard Skorman said. "They wonder who this person is standing next to the car. I always say, do you recognize me? I'm the Parking Meter Elf. Then they usually smile and people are just so appreciative. They give me hugs, they wish me a merry Christmas, and all these things that I love. For me, it's the best job I've ever had."

The week leading up to Christmas is when this part of downtown sees the most business all year.

"It's really hard around Christmas," Skorman said. "People are in a hurry and they don't necessarily plug their meters and then they get a ticket."

Richard started the parking elf as a way for his customers to feel appreciated around the holidays when people are out shopping small businesses.

Small businesses make up 60% of employers in Colorado Springs, and 65 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community.

"Sometimes I'll plug a meter and people don't know it's me," Skorman said. "I'll see they're low and that they're gonna run out so I make sure people have at least half an hour. Then they can shop and not have to worry about it."

"I was a little surprised," Dave Gardner said. "I've heard about it but completely forgot so it was unexpected."

Some surrounding local businesses on Tejon say they've noticed people staying longer the week leading up to Christmas. Likely due to the parking elf.

"I think it's pretty neat that Richard Skorman wants to thank people for patronizing local establishments here in town," Gardner said. "It's a nice extra touch to not have to worry as much if you have enough quarters in your pocket."

The parking elf will be on duty from 10-4 every day through Christmas Eve.

Also, the city of Colorado Springs is offering free parking on Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1, and 2.