Musk says Twitter in precarious position, defends cost cuts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk is defending his massive cost-cutting at Twitter as necessary for the social media platform to survive next year, in part due to debt payments tied to his $44 billion takeover of the company. Musk described Twitter as like a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work. He was speaking to a late-night audience on a Twitter Spaces call Tuesday. That’s after Elon Musk said earlier on Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

