Iranian authorities say 2 killed, 2 arrested after attack

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities say two suspects are dead and two others have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a market last month. State media said Wednesday that the four were involved in the attack, which left seven people dead in Izeh, in the country’s southwest. The authorities gave no further details about the timing of the operation or the suspects’ identities. It remains unclear if the attack on the bazaar in Izeh is linked to the nationwide protests that have rocked the country since late September after the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police. The government responded with a deadly crackdown. The protests have since morphed into calls to overthrow Iran’s ruling clerics.

