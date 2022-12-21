Fountain Police searching for suspect in bank robbery inside Safeway

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. Fountain police officers were dispatched to the US Bank inside the Safeway located at 6925 Mesa Ridge Parkway for a robbery.

According to Fountain police, the suspect was described as a black male, last seen wearing a facemask, blue zip-up hoodie, gray pants, white and red shoes, and black gloves.

Before officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize this person or have any information about this incident, contact El Paso County Communications at (719) 390-5555.