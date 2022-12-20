Trump’s fate in hands of Justice Dept. after Jan. 6 report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee may have outlined a potential criminal case against Donald Trump, but it doesn’t actually bring the former president any closer to prosecution. The Justice Department has already been conducting its own wide-ranging investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. The special counsel overseeing that probe has given no indication of what charges he might bring, but he’s under no obligation to take the committee’s criminal referral into account or to follow the prosecution roadmap laid out by the panel.

By ERIC TUCKER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

