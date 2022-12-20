Skip to Content
December 19, 2022 7:54 PM
Published 10:35 AM

Title 42 Explained: An informative guide with links, statistics, and the latest border stories

EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is a public emergency health order used during the pandemic to expel migrants who've entered the U.S. illegally, citing health concerns. Title 42 was used under the Trump Administration to help curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have argued it's become a tool to deny migrants the ability to claim asylum. Title 42 has continued under the Biden Administration.

El Paso Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

According to the latest numbers, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection tracked 230,678 land encounters at the southwest border for October, the first month of the 2023 Fiscal Year. The November numbers are expected any day now.

