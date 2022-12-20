Russian crackdown targeting human rights group and maps

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government is intensifying its crackdown on critics and what it sees as harmful information about its “special military operation” in Ukraine. The crackdown fits a theme Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded Tuesday. Putin, a former KGB operative, called on his military and security forces to redouble their efforts to protect the stability of society and the security of the government. Russia’s Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit to disband one of the country’s oldest human rights organizations, the Moscow Helsinki Group. No reason was given. The Russian parliament took initial action to approve fines for distribution of maps and other materials that don’t adhere to the Kremlin’s definition of Russian territory. Such maps might omit Russia’s annexed Ukrainian land.

