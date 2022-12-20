Officer involved shooting in Wisconsin leaves one man dead

By CBS 58 Newsroom

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene.

Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at around 8:19 p.m. near 13th Avenue and 56th St. When they arrived, authorities report that the initial gunfire from the suspect began, leading police to return fire.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. Three other individuals were reportedly injured during the incident, reported to be “in varying conditions” at area hospitals.

The Wisconsin Division of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation reports that they are leading the investigation of the incident, with all involved law enforcement “fully cooperating.” One DCI reviews the evidence and reviews facts of the incident, they say the investigative reports will be turned over to the Kenosha County District Attorney.

