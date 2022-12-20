NTSB finds 119 deaths while using electric bikes, e-scooters

DETROIT (AP) — At least 119 people died while riding electric scooters or e-bikes from 2017 through 2021. That’s according to a study by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board released Tuesday. The agency investigates traffic crashes but has no regulatory authority. It used its research to call for better data collection on so-called micro-mobility deaths and injuries. Multiple government agencies have jurisdiction over e-scooters and e-bikes. The NTSB recommended they all gather data to create a more accurate picture of how many people are hurt or killed. The scooters and bikes have spread across the country, especially in large cities and college towns where they are widely used with little oversight.

