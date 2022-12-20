In a surprise move, Bank of Japan loosens bond yield cap

The Bank of Japan broadened caps for government bond yields, a surprise move that pushed bond yields higher globally and dinged Asian stocks. The central bank on Tuesday said that it would allow the yield curve on the Japanese Government Bond to range 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, up from the previous cap of 25 basis points. It did not mention inflation in its policy statement, but inflation has been running above the central bank’s 2% target rate. Japan had been a holdout among major industrialized nations in allowing yields to rise. Europe nations and the U.S. have been hiking rates aggressively to battle inflation.

