EPA to tighten nitrogen oxide limits for new heavy trucks

DETROIT (AP) — In a little over four years, new heavy truck makers will have to cut harmful nitrogen oxide pollution more than 80% under standards released Tuesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Some environmental and health advocates praised the requirements but others said they don’t go far enough. Nitrogen oxide can cause issues including respiratory illness, cardiovacular problems and even death. The EPA says the standards, along with government investments and greenhouse gas emissions limits coming next year, should lead to zero-emissions trucks carrying most of the nation’s freight. It’s the first update to the standards in more than 20 years.

