Dreidel parade on scooters celebrates first night of Hanukkah in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Some Baltimoreans tried a new way to share the Hanukkah spirit Sunday night as Broadway Square filled up with LED menorahs and life-size dreidels on wheels.

Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah, the eight-day festival of lights in the Jewish community. Festivities always start on this first evening, when a single candle is lit on the menorah.

“A few young adults and a few Yeshivas students thought it would be a cool idea to do something different to display their pride and their joy and their religion,” said Rabbi Levi Druk, director of Chabad Lubavitch of Downtown Baltimore.

Seminary students rode scooters through neighborhoods from Fells Point to Little Italy with a purpose.

“(It’s) to spread the miracle of Hanukkah all around the world, let everyone know about Hanukkah. So, what we’re doing, we figured one of the coolest ways, (most) fun ways to spread the light of Hanukkah is to dress up in dreidel costumes,” said Mendel Markel, a Yeshivas Lubavitch of Baltimore student.

Druk believes it’s a great way to share their faith.

“The victory of light over darkness and how a little light can expel a lot of dark and hate and negativity,” he said.

It’s something his son, who came up with the idea for a scooter parade, said is needed right now.

“Due to the rising antisemitism we’re experiencing now across America, this is our response, you know? We can’t be timid because someone else decided that he doesn’t like what we believe in,” said Leibel Druk, a Yeshivas Lubavitch of Baltimore student.

The night culminated with a lighting of a large menorah in front of the Center for Jewish Life and Education in Baltimore.

“You’re bringing a little more light into the world, and it should serve as a reminder that all it takes is a little action. One candle on the first night. Two candles on the second night. Three candles on the third night. Good deeds keep on growing and multiplying,” Druk said.

Hanukkah ends at sundown on Dec. 26.

