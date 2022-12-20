Australian minister in China after long break in relations

BEIJING (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister is in China for talks seeking to mend a long break in high-level ties that have prompted trade sanctions and political frictions. On arriving in Beijing, Penny Wong thanked China for the invitation, which comes on the anniversary of 50 years of official diplomatic relations between the nations. Wong said she looked forward to discussing important issues. Wong’s visit is the first by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years and is raising hopes to ending import blocks and freeing two Australian citizens detained in China. Wong said she would continue to advocate for detained Australians, without giving details.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.