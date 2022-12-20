400 Baltimore students receive Space Learning Lunchboxes as part of surprise from Tyus Bowser

By WBAL Staff

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Students from Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School got a special surprise Monday.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser teamed up with the Center of Science and Industry, an organization that works with NASA, to participate in a science experiment with the entire school.

The students received Space Learning Lunchboxes that contain science, technology, engineering and math experiments to take home to use over the holiday break.

“I was a young kid trying to learn science, as well, and in some spaces, it was tough to learn,” Bowser said. “To give them these boxes for 10 hours full of experiments and things to learn, you can’t ask for anything better for these kids.”

Bowser said he plans to bring more programs like this to many area schools as the season goes on.

