World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

The airplane carrying Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad arrived in a jubilant Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as the the country holds a national holiday to welcome home captain Lionel Messi and the triumphant team.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the streets of the capital later on Tuesday for the team’s victory parade following their thrilling penalty victory over France in Qatar on Sunday.

The team will first spend the night at the Argentine Football Association’s training ground, according to state media agency Télam.

Crowds of supporters had camped out at the training site on Monday ahead of the team’s arrival, with photos showing fans spilling out of cars parked on its grounds. Some laid on blankets on the grass while others lounged on picnic chairs around coolers.

The team’s highly-anticipated return continues several days of nonstop celebration across the country and among fans overseas, following Argentina’s explosive win against France.

Superstars Messi and Kylian Mbappé faced off on the pitch, in what has widely been called the greatest World Cup final of all time.

Mbappé was defending France’s 2018 win at the tournament in Russia, while 35-year-old Messi was playing in his final World Cup match, looking to claim the trophy which had eluded him for so long.

Argentina took an early lead in the first half — but France roared back in the second half, reaching a 2-2 tie that forced the match into extra time.

Messi scored his second goal of the match to restore his team’s lead — but Mbappé scored a second penalty to grab his hat-trick and take the final to a penalty shootout, which ended with triumph for Argentina after France missed two shots.

Hundreds of thousands of people poured onto the streets of Buenos Aires after the World Cup triumph — Argentina’s first in 36 years, flooding the central 9 de Julio Avenue. Social media videos showed jubilant fans climbing on top of street poles to wave the Argentine flag; others on the ground danced, sang and chanted in celebration.

It was an especially emotional win for the Argentine team, with Messi’s status cemented as one of the soccer greats alongside the country’s late World Cup ’86 winner Diego Maradona and Brazilian Pelé.

“I cannot believe that we have suffered so much in a perfect game. Unbelievable, but this team responds to everything,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni after the match, according to Reuters.

“I am proud of the work they did,” he added, fighting back tears as he was embraced by his players. “I want to tell people to enjoy, it’s a historic moment for our country.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.